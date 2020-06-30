Second Covid-19 death recorded in Belagavi

A 32-year-old man from a village in Athani taluk died due to Covid-19 on Monday, making it second casualty due to the pandemic in the district.

Report of the swab sample sent for test was made available on Tuesday and it confirmed the cause of death.

The man had complained of breathlessness and was brought to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital for treatment of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). He was dead by the time he arrived at the designated hospital.

District Health Officer Dr S V Munyal said that the swab sample of the person was collected after his death and his report has tested positive for SARI. The deceased had returned from a foreign destination in the month of January.

It is the second death recorded in the district. Earlier a woman aged 80, who had come in contact with Covid-19 positive patient, had died.

Two persons including a woman aged 25 who had returned from Maharashtra tested positive for Covid-19, while three persons who recovered were discharged on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department bulletin, the district has recorded 328 Covid-19 positive cases, of whom 303 have recovered and discharged and active cases were 23, with 2 deaths being reported.