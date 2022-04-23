Second PU student stabbed to death in Davanagere

Second PU student stabbed to death in Davanagere

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davanagere,
  • Apr 23 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 16:05 ist
Deceased Mithun. Credit: Special Arrangement

A second PU student was reportedly stabbed to death in Pisale compound at PJ extension in the city on Saturday.

According to the police, Mithun, son of Satish, was stabbed on the neck and stomach. However, the reason for murder is yet to be ascertained. 

Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth and staff visited the spot while a case has been registered at the Extension police station.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Davanagere
murder

