Second PU student stabbed to death in Davanagere

A second PU student was reportedly stabbed to death in Pisale compound at PJ extension in the city on Saturday.
According to the police, Mithun, son of Satish, was stabbed on the neck and stomach. However, the reason for murder is yet to be ascertained.
Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth and staff visited the spot while a case has been registered at the Extension police station.
