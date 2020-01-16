Sedition case: Nalini gets lawyer's help

A day after the Mysuru Advocates’ Association refused to defend Nalini, a student in Mysuru who has been charged with sedition for displaying a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, Anees Pasha, president of the People’s Lawyers’ Guild of Davangere has offered to appear in court for her.

Opposing the attack on JNU students and teachers, Nalini had displayed a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest on January 8 at Manasagangotri on the University of Mysore (UoM) campus. Members of the Mysuru Bar Association decided not to represent Nalini. Pruthvi Kiran, who helped Nalini get anticipatory bail, also stayed away citing personal reasons.

The Jayalakshmipuram police filed a suo motu case on January 9.