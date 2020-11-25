Seer ends life

Shambulinga Shivacharya Swami (37) of Karjavalli Mutt in Alur taluk, Hassan district, ended his life by hanging at his room, on the mutt premises, on Tuesday night. The mutt is a branch of Balehonnuru Mutt.

He was found hanging by a domestic help who visited the mutt on Wednesday morning. The seer was staying alone in the mutt.

The police visited the spot and found a death note, according to which he himself is responsible for his death. A case has been registered.

The mutt is situated around one km from Karjavalli village. Shambulinga Swami was its seer from 2006. He was actively participating in religious programmes of the institution.

The seer was the son of Sangameshwara Devaru and Sharadamma of Haliyala village in Uttara Kannada district. His previous name was Sathish Devaru. He was selected as the seer when he was 23 years old.

His last rites will be performed at 11 am on Thursday, on the mutt premises, in the presence of seers of Tenkalgudu, Sankalapura and Nonavinakere mutts.