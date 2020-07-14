Separate hospital for Covid warriors

Arrangements have been made separately at Vikram Hospital for Covid warriors, with infection in Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that while on Covid duty, police personnel, healthcare professionals and D group employees have been infected as they have come in contact with Covid positive patients.

“The district administration has made arrangements at a private hospital, separately, to treat Covid warriors. The management of Vikram Hospital, with 95 beds, has handed over the facility to the district administration. The hospital has almost all facilities for the treatment,” he said.

Besides, doctors and nurses from MAHAN — Mysuru Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Diagnostic Centres and Clinics — have offered to serve infected Covid warriors, free of cost. The Covid warriors need special attention, as they have to care for Covid patients. Thus, this arrangement is made, the DC said.

“Vikram Hospital has been readied, with cleaning and minor repairs. It will be ready within a couple of days. Food and other arrangements will be made by the district administration,” he said.

Mysuru City Corporation has also readied a separate Covid Care Centre for its employees. Officials said, a guesthouse has been arranged, in association with private hospitals, to take care of MCC staff and civic workers, under isolation. Besides, the MCC is in talks with private hospitals to treat Covid positive patients, without symptoms.