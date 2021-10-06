Seven killed in Belagavi house collapse as rain returns with renewed vigour

The southwest monsoon has returned with renewed vigour as most parts of the state received widespread rain on Wednesday. As many as nine people, including a family of seven from Badala Ankalagi in Belagavi taluk, died in rain-related incidents since Tuesday night.

Seven members of the Khangavi family perished after a rain-weakened wall collapsed on them on Wednesday evening. While five of them died on the spot, two died en route to a hospital.

According to the police, deceased are: Arjun Khangavi (48), his wife Satyavva Khanagavi (45), daughters Lakshmi (17) and Puja (8), their relatives Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Savita Khanagavi (28) and Kashavva Kolappanavar (8).

The victims, all construction workers, were renovating an old house. They were living in a shed erected nearby.

In another incident, two farm labourers were struck dead by lightning at Diggaon village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday night. Basavaraj Shahbadi (56) and Arjun Kolluru (52) are the victims.

Sharp spells of rain throughout the day left Karwar roads waterlogged. Sirsi and Siddapur taluks also experienced heavy showers. Taluks in coastal plains of Uttara Kannada received moderate to heavy rain.

Heavy rain lashed most parts of Mumbai-Karnataka region - Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag and Vijayanagar districts.

Intermittent spells of downpour poured misery on central Karnataka districts - Davangere and Chitradurga. Incessant rain filled lakes, check dams and tanks in the twin districts to the brim.

The driver of a ragi-laden lorry had a narrow escape when the vehicle toppled on the bridge across the overflowing Sulekere stream in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district.

Three houses suffered partial damage in the rain at Santebennur while acres of paddy were submerged in the villages under Malebennur hobli.

Sharp showers brought misery to the residents of the low-lying areas in Chitradurga town. Wet weather has hit the farmers hard as the ready-to-harvest onion and groundnut have gone under water.

Malnad districts - Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Hassan - have been experiencing heavy rain since Tuesday night.

Mysuru and Kodagu districts saw spells of mild to moderate rain in the day while parts of Udupi and Mangaluru districts witnessed heavy showers.

Yellow alert in 19 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in most parts of the coast, Malnad and plains till October 9.

The weather department has sounded a yellow alert in as many as 19 districts.

Jagalbet in Uttara Kannada and Karkala in Udupi districts recorded the highest rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours. Both the towns received 8 cm of rain each followed by Arkalgud in Hassan district and Mangaluru city 6 cm each.

