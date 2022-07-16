Shaji of Suntikoppa rescues 4,000 snakes in 20 years

Many people cause harm to snakes but only a few rescue and release them into the forest. Snake expert Pushpadhara is one among them.

A resident of 7th Hosakote in Suntikoppa, he is popularly called ‘Snake Shaji.’ On getting information on snakes entering houses or shops or other places, he rushes to the spot, rescues and releases them into the forest.

He has been engaged in rescuing snakes for the last 20 years. He has rescued around 4,000 snakes (both venomous and non-venomous).

A majority of the rescued snakes are cobras. More than 30 pythons were caught and released into the forest.

“I am also trying to create awareness among people on snakes. Many have a notion that touching snakes will decay a part of their body. I am trying to create awareness on the superstitious beliefs on snakes,” he said.

In 2021, he had safeguarded 17 eggs of a snake found in the coffee estate of Panyada Ananda Basappa. After the hatchlings came out of the eggs, they were released into the forest.

“People should not panic on noticing snakes inside the house or farmland or inside the vehicles. Nobody should hurt the reptiles. If they dial me, I will rescue the snakes,” said Pushpadhara.

“Snakes play a pivotal role in maintaining balance in nature,” he said.

The snakes eat rats and rodents that damage crops in the field and help in saving the crops. These creatures are helpful to farmers, he added.

He has caught snakes not only in the district but also in Sringeri, Mysuru, Sullia, Kushalnagar, Suntikoppa, Madikeri and Periyapattana. “I don’t ask money for rescuing a snake but some peopl give money for the fuel expenses of the vehicle,” he said.

For details, people can contact Shaji at 94487 92261.