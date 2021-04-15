Shepherd dies of lighting strike in Maski

A total of 16 sheep also died in the lighting strike

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 15 2021, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 00:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 32-year-old shepherd was killed after being struck by lightning near Anandagal village in Maski taluk of Raichur district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Erappa, a resident of Medinapur village in Lingasgur taluk.

A total of 16 sheep also died in the lighting strike. Rains accompanied by hailstorms lashed Kavital and Maski. Three cows in Belakuni(C) village of Aurad taluk in Bidar district, one buffalo and an ox at Madana Hipparaga village in Aland taluk, and another ox in Kerur village died after being struck by lightning.

Kalaburagi City received 29.4 mm rainfall on Tuesday night and India Meteorological Department predicted the possibility of rains for two more days.

