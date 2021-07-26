Shiradi Ghat opens for light vehicles

Deputy Commissioner R Girish issued orders giving permission for the movement of Light Motor Vehicles at a speed of 30 kilometre per hour on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway on NH-75.

Car, jeep, tempo, mini vans, two wheelers, ambulance and passenger buses have been given permission to ply. The vehicles bound for Mangaluru from Bengaluru can ply via Anemahal-Kesaganahalli-Kyanahalli-Heggade route.

The vehicles bound for Bengaluru from Mangaluru can ply through route 1 via Maranahalli-Kyamanahalli-Anemahal and on route 2 via Doddatappale-Kumbaradi-Anemahal.

Movement of vehicles was suspended on Shiradi Ghat due to landslide near Donigal on NH 75. The movement of heavy vehicles is banned till further notice.