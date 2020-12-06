Shiroor Mutt set to get successor soon

Shiroor Mutt is all set to have its successor, who is being trained to take over the reigns of the Mutt in the forthcoming ‘Uttarayana’ period. Also, the administrative problems in the Mutt have been sorted out.

Disclosing this to media persons, Sode Vadiraj Mutt seer Sri Vishwavallabha Theertha Swami said that a disciple had been trained in various Vedic expertise, with the support of Ashta Mutt seers. The renovation work of both Shiroor original Mutt and Udupi Mutt is completed. The expenses of the Mutt and the renovation work of both the Mutts are borne from the rent received from Lakshmi Summit and the shops near Udupi Mutt.

The assets of Shiroor Mutt is intact and nothing is sold or leased out to bear the expenses in the two-and-half-a-year-old administration of the Mutt and its properties.

Senior chartered accountant H V Gautham said all taxes have been maintained legally. The proposed 17.34 crore pending tax is under inquiry. Sode Education Institutions’ secretary Ratnakumar said legal possibilities have been worked out to sort out the construction works of Kanaka Mahal.

Besides, a senior devotee from Mumbai will take up the construction of Kanaka Mahal, under the joint development project agreement. Four floors will be built and handed over to Shiroor Mutt. An oral agreement has been worked out to support the idea of repaying the loan amount at the present book value.

Rs 10.75 crore will be returned as per the agreement out of the total amount of Rs 26.50 crore. The devotee will take the responsibility of Rs 10 crore. The amount will be spent on returning the advance paid by the people for commercial complexes under the newly built Kanaka Mahal. He is also paying the amount of Rs 1.75 crore to the contractor. Rs five crore is being paid to the Mutt by the devotee, he added. After the death of Shiroor Mutt seer Lakshmivara Theertha Swami in 2018, Sode Mutt had been looking after the affairs of Shiroor Mutt.