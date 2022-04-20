Shivamogga airport will be named after Yediyurappa: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Shivamogga airport at Sogane will be named after B S Yediyurappa.

He was speaking at a programme organised near Sogane on the outskirts of the city after inspecting the ongoing airport work, on Wednesday evening.

He said a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry and it is likely to approve the same. It would be the second longest runway in Karnataka after Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The works are on the verge of completion. It will be inaugurated in December.

