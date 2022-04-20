Shivamogga airport will be named after Yediyurappa: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Shivamogga airport at Sogane will be named after B S Yediyurappa.
He was speaking at a programme organised near Sogane on the outskirts of the city after inspecting the ongoing airport work, on Wednesday evening.
He said a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry and it is likely to approve the same. It would be the second longest runway in Karnataka after Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The works are on the verge of completion. It will be inaugurated in December.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads
'Worse to be gay than corrupt' in Venezuela's military
Take a break, Virat Kohli
Move over K-beauty; the J-beauty trend is here to stay
In Pics | Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri
Dung power: Villages in Indore tap new energy cash cow