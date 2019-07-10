Shivamogga bandh gets good response

The Shivamogga district bandh, called by Save River Sharavathy Agitation Federation in protest against the state government’s plan to draw water from River Sharavathy to Bengaluru, received a good response on Wednesday. It was total and peaceful.

Hundreds of people, students, farmers, women, religious leaders, social activists, members of various associations and workers of political parties participated in the agitation.

Proprietors of commercial establishments voluntarily closed down their shops in support of the bandh. As a precautionary measure, educational institutes declared a holiday. Though the government offices and banks remained open, not many people visited them.

The protest rally, which started from Science Ground culminated at the deputy commissioner’s office after passing through main roads of the city.

The bandh also received a good response at Thirthahalli, the birthplace of the River Sharavathy, Sagar and Hosanagar taluks where the river flows. The agitators also made it clear that they would carry on on the agitation till the government withdraws the order to related to the preparation of a detailed project report.