Shivamogga records 8 COVID-19 cases

Shivamogga, which has been a green zone since the lockdown was enforced, recorded eight COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, district in-charge minister K S Eshwarappa said the lab test reports confirmed that they are infected by the coronavirus.

He said of the nine, who came from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, eight are infected by the virus. They are undergoing treatment in McGann hospital in the city.

He also made it clear that these were linked with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi. Of the nine, eight are from Shikaripur and one from Thirthahalli. People need not panic as they had been quarantined and they are under treatment, the minister added.

