Shivamogga returning to normalcy; security beefed up

Shivamogga returning to normalcy; 450 police personnel on standby

Commercial establishments remained shut but the movement of vehicles is almost normal

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 22 2022, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 11:00 ist
Police personnel patrolling on road as tension spread in Karnataka Shivamogga town over the murder of a fellow member on Sunday night in Shivamogga on Monday February 21, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo

Though Shivamogga seems to be returning to normalcy after violence that broke out during the funeral procession of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha on Monday, police security has been beefed up across the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

Commercial establishments remained shut but the movement of vehicles is almost normal. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the city.

Also read: Bajrang Dal man's killing sparks Shivamogga riots

Around 450 police personnel and 25 officers have been deployed across the city. Besides, 20 KSRP platoons, 10 DAR platoons and one Rapid Action Force are camping in the city. Police will take out flag march in communally sensitive areas to instil confidence among people. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shivamogga
Violence
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 