Shivamogga returning to normalcy; 450 police personnel on standby

Though Shivamogga seems to be returning to normalcy after violence that broke out during the funeral procession of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha on Monday, police security has been beefed up across the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

Commercial establishments remained shut but the movement of vehicles is almost normal. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the city.

Around 450 police personnel and 25 officers have been deployed across the city. Besides, 20 KSRP platoons, 10 DAR platoons and one Rapid Action Force are camping in the city. Police will take out flag march in communally sensitive areas to instil confidence among people.

