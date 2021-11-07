Shivamogga's Tyavarekoppa zoo gets hippo from Mysuru

The Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Reserve in the district has received a new guest — a male hippopotamus named Diva — from the Mysuru Zoo.

The lion-tiger safari is only the third zoo in the state to house a hippo after Mysuru Zoo and Bannerghatta. The hippo has got acclimatised to its new habitat. Visitors have been allowed to see the big splash of the ‘river horse’ at the reserve, Mukundchand, the executive director of the reserve informed DH.

The reserve has also requested the Mysuru Zoo authorities for a female hippo. The Mysuru Zoo officials have responded positively to the request for a companion for Diva, he added.

The hippopotamus, also known as the ‘river horse’, lives along the rivers and lakes throughout sub-Saharan Africa. Weighing up to 8,000 pounds, the hippo is the heaviest land animal after the elephant. Hippos seek refuge from the heat by living in water during the day, and at night they come ashore to feed on soft grass and fallen fruit. These giants are currently at risk from habitat loss.

