Shooting of buffalo: 7 held including plantation owner

The police arrested seven men for allegedly shooting down a buffalo at Kotekar in Ullal police station limits.
The men alleging that the buffalo was straying into their plantation, had shot dead the buffalo. The arrested men were identified as Plantation owner Jayaram Rai (58), Ummar (37), Mohammed Sinan (22), Umar Farooq (42), Mohammed Suhail (26), Mohammed Kalander (43) amd Ilyas (38), Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.
The owner of the plantation had directed others to kill the buffalo and sell the meat. Six persons had made an attempt to capture the buffalo for the past two days. When they could not capture, they hired a gun from a person in Kodagu and shot the buffalo dead on Sunday.
On hearing the cry buffalo, locals had rushed to the spot. The police had seized pick-up vehicle, scooter, gun, lethal weapons, rope, plastic bags and others, sources added.
