Sikh boy denied school admission over 'patka' concerns

The District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will direct Childline to submit a report on a private school in Mangaluru which had reportedly denied admission to a six-year-old boy belonging to the Sikh community, who was wearing a `patka' turban.

CWC Chairman Rennie D'Souza told DH that students from the Sikh community were allowed to wear 'patka' and `kara' (steel bangle or bracelet).

"This is the school management's knee-jerk reaction to Karnataka High Court's interim order on wearing of hijab (scarf) inside the classrooms," he said and decided to direct Childline to submit a report on the denial of admission to a Sikh student.

Rashtriya Sikh Sangat which attempted to intervene were told that the school management will take a final decision (on admitting the student) on February 28.

DDPI Malleswamy told DH that had not received any complaint against the private school for denying admission over the issue.

