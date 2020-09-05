Simple dasara: A choice among tradition, tourism and public health

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has already announced that this year, Mysuru Dasara will be simple, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. However, the actual modalities of the celebrations should be chalked out by the Dasara High Power Committee.

Yediyurappa is expected to chair a meeting of the committee in Bengaluru on Tuesday, with Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi, Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar, Mayor, MCC Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of Mysuru and its neighbourhood.

Palace, Wadiyars, Dasara and Mysuru are inseparable. While other states and provinces were facing unrest, violence and sufferings during the freedom struggle, Mysuru was on the path of becoming a welfare state and was finding a prominent place on the world tourist map, under the Wadiyar kings.

Due to the presence of various interesting tourist destinations in and around Mysuru, it has transformed into a tourist hub, making tourism and hospitality the key for its economy. The two major tourist seasons of Mysuru are Dasara and Summer vacation. While Summer is a long season, spread over at least three months, from April to June, Dasara is a shorter season, with around one month, starting from the first day of Navaratri.

This year, Navaratri begins on October 17 and Dasara or Vijayadashami is on October 26, when Jamboo Savari should be held. There is more than a month for the preparations, in whatever way the government decides to celebrate the state festival or ‘Naada Habba’.

S D Mahendra, former chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority said that the question, whether to celebrate Dasara or not to? is a difficult one. “If Dasara is celebrated, there is the risk of the spread of the pandemic. If it is not celebrated, thousands of people, who depend on the season for their livelihood, will suffer,” he said.

Mahendra said that Dasara Exhibition, which is an integral part of Dasara festivities, since nearly a century, generates employment for thousands of people. “If the officials concerned are confident of implementing Covid guidelines, they can go ahead. For instance, out of 100 acres of the Exhibition Grounds, only around 30 acres of land is used for Dasara Exhibition. This year, stalls can be spread out, on more area, to avoid congestion and crowding,” he said.

President of Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association C Narayana Gowda said, “We will wait for the guidelines of the government, to celebrate Dasara. At present, 20% of the hotels and restaurants are closed. Those open are operating on 20% staff strength. The tourism and hospitality industry loses a total of Rs 150 crore, if Dasara is not held on a large scale. Dasara is a festival of the people. If people do not come out and enjoy, how can it be celebrated?”

Suma Rajkumar, a magician and ventriloquist, who used to give shows during Dasara said, “Besides finance, participation in Dasara is a moment of pride for artists. Dasara is a good platform for artists to showcase their talent, to a larger audience. For some artists, an opportunity in a Dasara event is a lifetime dream come true. It is better to celebrate Dasara, with necessary guidelines.”

Violinist Mysore Manjunath said that Covid has crippled the lives of many, especially of those who depend on people’s support. How long, can one be restricted to four walls? Life should go on.

"Already, the state government had allowed the celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi, with some restrictions. Such measures can be taken to celebrate Dasara also. Dasara is not just a festival, it is our culture and heritage. It is also related to financial transactions. There is an opportunity to bring life back on the normal path, by celebrating Dasara,” he said.