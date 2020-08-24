Simple Dasara: Hopes of revival of economy

Finally, some good news for Mysuru, which is largely dependent on tourism and tourists, for its economy, but battered due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced in Bengaluru, on Friday morning, that the government has decided to celebrate Dasara festival in a simple way, in the wake of Covid crisis. Simple or grand, Dasara celebration is a synonym to Mysuru. Thus, it is expected to bring cheers among those related to both tourism and hospitality sectors.

However, president of Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association C Narayana Gowda said that he has no great expectations about a revival of the economy, with the celebration of Dasara.

“The tourism and hospitality sectors have already lost a long season of summer, amounting to a cumulative loss of over Rs 1,000 crore. We were eager to open hotels and restaurants, soon after lockdown. We also exerted pressure on the government to facilitate their opening. However, most of the restaurants closed soon after, on their own will, due to poor business, which is actually bigger loss,” he said.

Narayana Gowda said, "Dasara is the peak tourist season, even though it is not a longer one like summer. For any given day, the largest density of tourists in Mysuru is on Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami."

"This year, even if the government celebrates Dasara, people are not in a mood to take a risk. Of late, traffic looks normal on Mysuru streets, as if normal life has resumed. But, the people do not venture into hotels. People are on the streets, only for basic needs, not for luxuries or entertainment. We can expect around 20% of the crowd, compared to normal Dasara seasons,” he said.

Adding to the woes of the stakeholders of tourism and hospitality sectors, Dasara is delayed by a month. The beginning of Navaratri is on October 17 and Vijayadashami on October 26.

Astrologer Muguru Madhu Dixit said, "Ashwija month should start after Mahalaya Amavasye (September 17), but in view of calender correction, an Adhika (additional) Ashwija Masa (month) is added, up to October 16. This correction is done once in three years. This time, it is the turn of Ashwija Masa.”