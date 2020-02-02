Sira boy returns from Wuhan

Parents of B S Shanthan, a native of Sira, were relieved to know that their son who was pursuing his third year medical UG course at Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus, returned to India on Saturday.

Shanthan’s father Sanath, who runs a medical store in Sira, was worried after his son was trapped in Wuhan following an unprecedented lockdown of the capital of Hubei province. Shanthan was among 324 Indians flew back to India from Wuhan in Air India special B747 flight on Saturday. The Wuhan returned will be monitored closely at an Army hospital.