Situation in Hubballi tense after mob pelts stones over social media post, two cops injured

Tension prevailed in the Old Hubballi area as the mob angry over an objectionable social media post started hurling stones on Saturday midnight.

In protest against a social media post with an edited photograph of Bhawa Dhwaj atop a holy place of the minority community, the mob turned violent.

To disperse the mob, police resorted to opening fire in the air and using tear gas after stone-pelting started near Old Hubballi Police Station at Indi Pump Circle. Police vehicles were damaged, and two policemen were also injured in the incident.

Additional police security was arranged, and Police Commissioner Labhu Ram held talks with leaders, to maintain peace. Prohibitory orders were also clamped.

Police arrested one Abhishek Hiremath on charges of displaying the edited photo on his status of social media account, which went viral after which a protest was staged.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: