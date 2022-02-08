Six held for possession of Ambergris

Six held for possession of Ambergris

Ambergris, a banned marine substance commonly called whale vomit or grey amber, worth Rs 3.48 crore was seized

  Feb 08 2022
The seized substance. Credit: Special arrangement

The Konaje police arrested six persons and seized Ambergris, a banned marine substance commonly called whale vomit or grey amber, worth Rs 3.48 crore.

According to DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar, the suspects, from Bengaluru and Udupi, were engaged in selling Ambergris near Navodaya School in Balepuni. About 3.48 kg ambergris were seized by the police. 

The arrested were identified as Prashanth (24), a resident of Jadkal in Kundapura, Satyaraj (32), a resident of Veera Bhadra Nagara in Bengaluru, Rohith (27), a resident of Thenkedapadavu, Rajesh (37) from Addur, Virupaksha (37) from Thenkaedapadavu and Nagaraj (32) from Kaup.

The arrested had informed the police that they had collected Ambergris from Sedu Manikya, a fisherman from Tamil Nadu. 

The police conducted the raid under the direction of ACP Dinakar Shetty and were carried out by Konaje police inspector Prakash Devadiga, PSIs Sharanappa Bhandadry and Mallikarjuna Biradar, ASIs Mohan Deralakatte, Sanjeeva and other personnel.

