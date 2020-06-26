Six including two doctors test positive for Covid-19

Shivamogga district recorded six more Covid-19 cases including two doctors on Friday. With this, the number of cases rose to 129.

According to health bulletin released by district health & family welfare department, three are from Shivamogga, one from Bhadravathi, and two from Shikaripur. Two doctors- 35-year-old male (p-10826), 38-year-old male (p-10828) of a private hospital in the city were tested positive for Covid-19.

One is cardiologist and the other is anesthetist. A 30-year-old female from Lakkavalli near Bhadra dam, who was admitted to private hospital in the city after she complained of illness (p-10830), was also tested positive.

The contact of a 45-year-old male from Bhadravathi taluk (p-10827) is under tracing, 40-year-old male (p-10829) and 20-year-old female (p-10831), were primary contacts of 75-year-old woman from Shikaripur taluk, who was tested positive after the death. All these persons are undergoing treatment in District McGann hospital in the city. The district recorded two deaths so far. Of the total, 129, 96 patients were discharged from the hospital and 31 are active cases.