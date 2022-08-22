Six youths injured in group clash at Shiralakoppa

Shiralakoppa town in Shikaripur taluk, on Monday, witnessed undeclared bandh after a verbal duel between two youths turned into a clash between Hindu and Muslim groups. Six youths were injured in the incident.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said, Annappa, a resident of Manchikoppa village, went to Indira Gandhi stadium on Sorab Road in the town to watch a volleyball match.

He entered into a verbal duel with Parvez over the volleyball score. People who had gathered there brought about a truce between the two.

After the match, Parvez and a few others stopped Annappa and other residents - Pawan, Manikanta, Puneeth, Pramod and Shivaraj - when they were heading home in bikes and reportedly assaulted them.

They underwent treatment at the general hospital in the town and are said to be out of danger.

Three youths - Parvez (26), Zabiullah (23) and Shakeel (30) - have been arrested in this regard. The Shiralakoppa town police have registered a case.

As soon as the news spread in the town, police asked shop owners to down the shutters to prevent untoward incidents.

Additional superintendent of police Vikram Amate and DySP Shivanand Madarakhandi visited the spot.

Two units of the district armed reserve force, police personnel from Aanavatti, Sorab and Shikaripur were deployed in the town.