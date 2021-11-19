South Karnataka continues to bear rain brunt; 7 killed

The unyielding showers, triggered by a severe depression over the Bay of Bengal, continued to play havoc with the standing crops, houses and civic infrastructure across the state.

The southern districts, including Mysuru region, and central plains are bearing the maximum brunt of unseasonal rain. As many as seven people, including two kids, have died in the rain-related incidents in the south interior Karnataka.

Two kids, Kavana (7) and Yaksha (3) drowned in a pond at Varahasandra of Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district. The kids had gone to the pond with their mother to wash clothes.

Three people, including a couple, were killed in separate house collapse incidents in Chitradurga district. The couple - T Kampleshappa (46) and his wife Thippamma (38) were buried alive in their hut after the wall of an anganwadi collapsed on them in the wee hours of Friday at Nayakanahatti. Their son Arunkumar escaped with minor injuries.

A woman died after a portion of her house wall caved in on her at Byadarahalli.

As many as 104 houses have suffered partial or complete damage in the rain in Chitradurga district.

A 50-year-old man was killed when the ceiling of his house collapsed on him at Kendatti in Kolar district on Thursday night. Prabhakar died in his sleep. A total of 301 houses in Kolar district were damaged in the last one week.

Ramana (33) of Boyipalli village was washed away after the Belluru lake breached in Bagepalli taluk, Chikkaballapur district. The locals managed to rescue four others.

A prolonged spell of heavy rain has brought life in Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru and Ramanagara to a standstill. Many places in the region have received heavy to very heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Because of which, crops on thousands of acres have been lost.

Tumakuru worst hit

In Tumakuru district alone, ragi, tur, vegetables and flowers on over 70,000 to 80,000 hectares were damaged.

Residents of Purhouse Colony, Shantinagar, Alashetti kerepalya and Nazarabad areas in Tumakuru had a tough time in clearing rainwater that gushed into their houses following the Amanikere lake breach.

A portion of hill caved in on the stairs of Yoganarasimha Temple at Devarayanadurga on Friday.

Many water bodies have breached flooding roads and vast tracts of farmland. Gubbi recorded 15 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Friday) while Tumakuru received 14.8 cm.

In Ramanagar district crops on over 41,000 hectares, worth Rs 27 crore, were lost in the rain and flash floods.

Most of the rivers and rivulets in Chikkaballapur, including Pinakini and Papagni, are flowing above danger mark as vehicular movement in Gauribidanur, Chintamani and Bagepalli taluks has been affected badly.

The overflowing Amanigopalkrishna lake and stormwater drains have triggered flood-like situation in most parts of Chikkaballapur town.

Rain woes in Mysuru

Moderate to heavy showers continued to cause hardships to people in Mysuru region on Friday. Five people were rescued from a house in Tilaknagar after an abandoned house adjacent to it collapsed.

The relentless showers have left several old buildings and houses, including the historic Devaraj Market, in precarious condition.

The district administration is ready to face any rain emergency. The officers have been told not to leave their headquarters, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Bugadi Gautham told DH.

In the last two months, crops over 71,000 hectares in Mysuru district were destroyed with the ragi farmers bearing the maximum brunt.

In Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu districts, acres of ready-to-harvest paddy were damaged.

There’s no respite for the region with IMD predicting more rain for next two days.

