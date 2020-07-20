South Western Railway runs its first long haul train

For the first time in the history of the South Western Railway (SWR), its Hubballi division operated a 1.25 km long train (long haul train) from Hosapete in Ballari district to Tinaighat in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

Any goods train with composition of more than 59 wagons is defined as a long haul train. The long haul train run by SWR's Hubballi division on Sunday was equivalent to two goods trains, with total 117 wagons, two brake-vans, and four locomotive engines (two leading and two in the middle), between Hosapete and Tinaighat.

This train left Hosapete at 2:35 pm and reached Tinaighat at 7:25 pm, covering a distance of 250 km in four hours and 50 minutes, at an average speed of 56 kmph.

The success of this pioneer run is expected to help the SWR cope with line congestion on rail routes and ever increasing demand of wagons at loading points. It has an added advantage of increasing the speed of rolling stock as a result of reduction in number of trains, said a press release.