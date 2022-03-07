SP shifts accident victim to hospital in his official vehicle

Knowing the value of the golden hour during accidents, an IPS officer, witnessing an accident on Monday morning, rushed to the help of the victim by sending her to a government hospital in his official SUV.

Chikkaballapur SP G K Mithun Kumar was on his way to the inspection of security arrangements ahead of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to one of the villages in Chikkaballapur district scheduled for Tuesday.

According to police, Radha, a 35-year-old resident of Balenahalli village in Doddaballapur taluk was riding pillion on her husband’s bike. Around 11 am, he noticed that Radha had fallen from the bike as her dupatta was stuck in the wheel. She had sustained injuries and her husband the rider Narayanaswamy was trying to take her to the hospital.

At that time, Kumar was on his way to Gungeeranahalli village to inspect the security arrangements made for the CM’s visit. His subordinates in other vehicles had passed through the spot a few minutes earlier. Kumar immediately instructed his subordinates to deploy his official vehicle to take Radha to the hospital. He then went to the village in the deputy commissioner’s vehicle. The accident occurred near Tubagere village, Doddaballapur, 50 km from Bengaluru.

Kumar not only sent his vehicle but also alerted his counterpart Doddaballapur police about the incident and asked them to make arrangements for her proper treatment in the hospital.

Doddaballapur town police sub-inspector Govinda B N rushed to the hospital and helped Radha undergo treatment. She had injuries on her right eyebrow and forehead. After learning that she is out of risk, Govinda asked the staff in the hospital to take care of her and left for duty.

Kumar confirmed the incident. He told DH, “It is the duty of every citizen to help injured persons on witnessing accidents, I just did my duty.”

