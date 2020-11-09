Speed of trains on seven railway sections to go up

Trains can run at higher speeds of up to 110 kmph on seven sections of South Western Railway, thanks to the consistent push for tack renewal, increase of super elevation at curves and other works.

The seven sections are: 177 km-track between Baiyappanahalli and Dharmavaram; Penukonda-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam-Dharmavaram (53 km); KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai double line (281 km); Yeshwantpur-Tumakuru double line (128 km), Birur-Chikjajur (68 km) as well as the recently approved Londa-Miraj (186 km) and Sanvordem-Vasco (19 km).