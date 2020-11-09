Speed of trains on seven railway sections to go up

Speed of trains on seven railway sections to go up

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 02:00 ist
Representative image.

Trains can run at higher speeds of up to 110 kmph on seven sections of South Western Railway, thanks to the consistent push for tack renewal, increase of super elevation at curves and other works.

The seven sections are: 177 km-track between Baiyappanahalli and Dharmavaram; Penukonda-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam-Dharmavaram (53 km); KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai double line (281 km); Yeshwantpur-Tumakuru double line (128 km), Birur-Chikjajur (68 km) as well as the recently approved Londa-Miraj (186 km) and Sanvordem-Vasco (19 km). 

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Western Railway
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 