'Speed up rescue work on Brahmagiri Hills'

District in-charge Minister V Somanna issued directions to the concerned to expedite the rescue works on Brahmagiri Hills.

Speaking during a meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has taking Brahmagiri landslides seriously. “Rest of the persons stuck under the debris should be recovered soon.”

Reviewing the flood situation, the minister said that the people in the relief centres should be tested for Covid-19. Social distancing should be followed in the relief centres. All necessary facilities should be provided.

Somanna further asked the officials from various departments to work in coordination. A survey on crop loss should be conducted. Grants have been issued to repair the protective wall near the DC office, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that Rs five crore will be released by the government towards flood relief. People who have lost their houses will be compensated with a maximum of Rs five lakh. An urgent compensation of Rs 10,000 will be provided to those who are sheltered in the relief centres.

MLC Sunil Subramani, MLC Veena Acchaiah, ZP vice president Lokeshwari Gopal, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha were present.

Somanna visits Ayyappa Hills

The district in-charge minister also paid a visit to Ayyappa Hills on Saturday and reviewed the situation caused by the landslides in the region. He directed the deputy commissioner to provide permanent rehabilitation to the affected.

People residing in Ayyappa Hills, Maletirikebetta, Arasunagara and Nehrunagar will be shifted to safer locations, he said and assured of rehabilitation measures for people in the rest of the flood-affected regions.

The minister asked why the Town Panchayat officials are following a dilly-dallying attitude in earmarking the sites for rehabilitation, even though it has been directed to purchase sites. M P Prathap Simha, MLC Sunil Subramani, Town Panchayat Chief Officer A M Shridhar was present.