Sreeramulu launches ‘hospital stay’

State Health Minister B Sreeramulu launched his ‘hospital stay’ at the District Hospital in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, here, he said, he would henceforth stay in government hospitals during his tour across the state to understand the problems of the people visiting hospitals for healthcare.

“Instead of staying in Inspection Bungalows and Tourist Bungalows or in luxury hotels, I will stay in the hospitals overnight. Thus, I can understand the problems of the patients, their attendants, and also of the hospitals,” he said.

Earlier, he interacted with the patients in the wards, and held a meeting of the officials concerned.