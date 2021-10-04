Sri Rama Sene to file case against illegal allotment of sites in Davangere

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, on Monday, said that he would file a case against illegal allotment sites in Davangere.

"If Davangere-Harihar Urban Development Authority Chairman Devaramani Shivakumar has self-respect or shame, he must step down from the post in ten days. If not, Sri Rama Sene would stage a protest in front of the DHUDA office", warned Muthalik.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he stated that the Sene has decided to file a case in the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru against illegal allotment of residential plots developed by DHUDA in J H Patel lay-out in Davangere in 2017. "Politicians of various parties, bureaucrats have obtained residential plots by furnishing false information to the authority. Despite having houses, sites, they were allotted at the cost of eligible people by using their influence", he alleged.

Slamming BJP leaders, he said despite knowing his corrupt activities, BJP not only brought Devaramani Shivakumar to the party but also made him head of DHUDA to loot money and properties of the government. They are tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who does not support corruption.

Referring to the illegal allotment of sites, he said, DHUDA had invited applications for the allotment of 20,000 residential plots in the JH Patel lay-out. But Shivakumar, his brothers Shivaraj, Murugesh, the then Karnataka State Silk Industries Corporation D Basavaraj, his brother D Santosh, his relatives D Ningaraju, D Santosh were allotted sites of various dimensions including 60x40, 50x80. The then DHUDA Chairman J H Ramachandrappa, the then district in-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun, the then MLA H S Shivashankar, the then deputy commissioner D S Ramesh and other officials will be made parties in the case.

He urged the court to award judgement in such illegal allotment of sites at the earliest and provide justice to poor people. He also made it clear that he would approach the court seeking a stay order on the proposed residential lay-out on 53 acres of land at Kundawada in Davangere by DHUDA as it may pave the way for allotment of sites against the norms.

