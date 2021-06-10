Srikanteshwara temple gets total rights on tonsured hair

A 25-year-old dispute between Nayanaja Kshatriya community and the Srikanteshwara temple about control over the tonsured hair offered by devotees has been resolved. The Civil Court in T Narasipur has issued a verdict in favour of the temple.

According to a press release from temple Executive Officer Ravindra, Srikanteshwara temple will have total rights on tonsured hair offered to the temple by devotees.

Members of Nayanaja Kshatriya community were tonsuring hair at 'Mudikatte' near the temple. Claiming that they are serving for several decades, the community members took control of the hair offered and earned a profit. This resulted in a loss of lakhs of rupees to the temple, leading to this suit.

People of the community people approached the civil court in T Narasipur, 25 years ago. After several trials, the court finally gave its verdict on June 3. Accordingly, the temple management has total authority on the hair but the community can continue its service of tonsuring, the press release said.