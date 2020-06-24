SSLC exams: Testing time for students, authorities

The Department of Public Instruction has made all arrangements for the safe conduct of SSLC exams, amid the fear and anxiety of Covid pandemic. The exams will be held from June 25 to July 4.

SSLC exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held form March 27 to April 9, was indefinitely postponed, due to the pandemic. The district administrations will ensure that the students abide by the guidelines, by wearing masks and maintain social distance. The respective district administrations in Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar have made all arrangements for the safety of students, by sanitising all exam centres.

Each exam centre will have two Health department personnel, police personnel and volunteers from Scouts and Guides. The exam will begin at 10.30 am. However, the students are told to reach the exam centres before 8.30 am, as they have to undergo thermal screening.

Around 21,257 students will appear for the exams in Hassan district, at 89 exam centres. Around 254 students, who had gone to other districts, in the wake of Covid, will write the exams at their nearby centres. Similarly, 501 students from other districts will appear for the exam in Hassan district.

In Mandya district, 21,260 students will appear for the SSLC exams at 82 centres. All exam centres have CCTV cameras, and there will be no chance of any kind of malpractices, said DDPI R Raghunandan.

No exam centre comes under containment zone. The students will be made to sit at a distance of a minimum of three feet. Each classroom will have 18 to 20 students.

The students have been instructed to wear masks. In case, they forget or misplace it, additional masks would be available at the centres.

In all, 11,839 students will appear for the exam in Chamarajanagar district, at 54 examination centres. While 46 will be main centres, eight centres are additional, in case they have to accommodate students with any symptoms.

All centres will have speakers and awareness would be created through announcements.