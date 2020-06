An SSLC student in Kittur taluk of Belagavi district has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The student, aged 18, had recently visited virus-hit Chennai to meet his parents. Upon his return, on June 1, he was sent to home quarantine. On June 16, his throat swab sample was sent for testing. The report came back positive on Saturday.

The Education department officials have written to the school not to allow the student take SSLC examination, which is scheduled to begin from June 25.