State government should pay stipend to medical students: Shamanur Shivashankarappa

Reacting to the indefinite strike by PG students and house surgeons of JJM Medical college demanding the release of stipend of 16 months, MLA and the College Management Honorary Secretary Shamanur Shivashankarappa made it clear that the management is not responsible and will not be able to give stipend as it is the responsibility of the government to do so since the students have been selected under government quota.

He responded to the students who met him at his residence at MCC block in the city on Wednesday. He said "they (PG students) are all rank students and selected under government quota. It is the duty of the government to give stipend. "Our 80 doctors of the college are serving in District Covid-19 hospital and we are paying salary to them. Besides, we are providing grant of Rs 2 crore a year for medical facilities in the hospital. The government used to give stipend to PG students and house surgeons. Since one year, it is not giving to them," he alleged.

He also made it clear that he wrote a letter to the chief minister and medical education minister that the management can't give stipend to them. He would attend the meeting if it is convened again. He also alleged that BJP leaders are making false statements by saying that the management would give stipend.He also suggested students to carry on their strike till they get their stipend.

PG students of JJM medical college in the city have been staging agitation for the past ten days demanding the state government to take steps to ensure that they are given their stipend due for 16 months but their demands remain unfulfilled.