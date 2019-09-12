State Highway blocked by landslide near Haleri

A hillock caved in near Haleri on the Madikeri-Somwarpet state highway on Wednesday night. The road was cleared with the help of an excavator.

The road was thrown open to vehicular movement, sources said, and added that the stretch had witnessed landslides in the previous year also.

Somwarpet, Virajpet, Shanivarasanthe and Kodlipet received normal rainfall while intermittent rain was witnessed in Suntikoppa, Katakeri, Appangala, Jodupala and Virajpet

limits.

The district received 14.89 mm rain for 24 hours, as on Thursday morning at 8.30 am. The rainfall recorded in the three taluks in the district is as follows: Madikeri – 34.50 mm, Virajpet – 2.97 mm and Somwarpet – 7.20 mm.

The water level in Harangi reservoir stood at 2,858.25 feet while the maximum level was 2,859 feet. The inflow is 3,508 cusecs and the outflow is 2,785 cusecs.