Stone inscription, lion sculpture of Kadamba dynasty found

A rare stone inscription belonging to Kadamba dynasty emperor Ravivarma, Karnataka’s first Kannada dynasty, was found in the premises of Government Higher Primary School near Rameshwara temple at Talagunda village in Sorab taluk.

According to Archaeology, Museums & Heritage Department Assistant Director Shejeshwar, it was found during the field survey conducted recently. The stone inscription measuring 143 cm in length and 49 cm in width contains seven lines engraved in the Brahmi script and Sanskrit language. So far, 10 inscriptions belonging to King Ravivarma had been discovered.

This inscription dating back to the 5th or 6th century, is the 11th stone inscription of King Ravivarma found.

King Ravivarma ruled the kingdom from 485-519 AD, and Banavasi in Uttar Kannada district (now) was the capital then. Explaining the inscription, he said, King Ravivarma had donated some portion of land at Mucchundi village in Shikaripur taluk.

The lion sculpture of the Kadamba dynasty was also found near the inscription which is associated with donation.

