Students arrive at schools, PU colleges in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 01 2021, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 11:11 ist
Students arriving at Government Sardar's PU College in Belagavi on Friday after it reopened for second year offline classes. Credit: DH photo/ Eknath Agasimani

Students from tenth standard and second year pre-university course began arriving in school and college premises in the district on Friday after the state reopened institutions for classes. Both, government and private schools and pre-university colleges reopened on Friday.

Students were screened for body temperature and provided sanitisers before entering. Several anxious parents accompanied their children to schools.

However, not all students attended classes.

Teaching and non-teaching staff were seen interacting with the students at the entrance, guiding them to stand in socially distant boxes and proceed to get body temperature checked before entering classrooms.

Colleges and schools sanitised classrooms a day before they were scheduled to reopen.

