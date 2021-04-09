Students overcome several odds to secure ranks, gold medals

Every rank holder in academics will have a story to tell. Likewise, Megha S N, who emerged as the golden girl with four gold medals in MSc in Mathematics at Davangere University’s 8th annual convocation held at Shivagangotri Campus here on Wednesday, wants to become a mathematics teacher with the sole intention of eradicating from the minds of students that it is a hard nut to crack.

She is the daughter of Nagaraj, a school teacher in Davangere and Sudha, a homemaker.

Speaking to DH, she said, many students find mathematics a tough subject due to wrong teaching methods adopted by teachers. If it is taught in the right way at the school level, all students would love it. “Being a daughter of the Mathematics teacher, I was taught it in the right method.”

On her future plan, she said she is preparing for NET/KSET to become a teacher in a degree college. She also has a plan to do a PhD.

Student suffering from epilepsy gets first rank

Nisarga K P, the first rank holder in MA in English, was suffering from epilepsy during the examinations last year. She was bedridden. But her perseverance fetched her two gold medals. She is still undergoing treatment. She was hospitalised in Manasa nursing home in Shivamogga in April last year.

She studied the subject on the phone and laptop on the bed as examinations were held in September due to lockdown. “I am alive today due to treatment by doctors Avinash and Vamana Pai. Parents and my brother Kotresh, BBM student, gave much-needed moral support."

She told that many children from rural areas still find English as a hard nut to crack. “I want to set up a private school in the rural area and teach English to rural children effectively so that they not only overcome inferiority complex when they come to a city for higher education but also able to compete with their counterparts in urban areas.”

She is the daughter of Panchakshari, a civil contractor and Basamma, a homemaker, the residents of Vidyanagar in Davangere.

BA rank holder aims fot IAS

Jyothi Gupta V, a student of AVK college in Davangere, and who secured the first rank in BA, wants to become an IAS officer. Currently, she is doing MA in English at Davangere University. She is the daughter of Vinod Kumar Gupta, a businessman, and Reena Gupta. English, Sociology and Political Science were her optional subjects in BA.

Street vendor’s daughter bags first rank

Irshad Jabeen a native of Chitradurga, and the first rank holder in MSc in computer science, said, though her father Syed Islam is a street vendor. who sells sofa sets, he always encouraged her to do well in her studies. In order to realise her dream of becoming an IAS officer, she quit the job in Bengaluru and she is now preparing for UPSC exams. Currently, she is working as a lecturer in SRS PU College in Chitradurga. She travelled from Chitradurga to the campus every day and became the topper.

Hyder Ali, son of Mehboob Sab, a bangle seller at Bhanuvalli in Harihar taluk, bagged the first rank in MA in Political Science. “ My parents have five children and all are graduates. I am preparing for UPSC examinations,” he said.

Chaitanya C M, daughter of Chennakeshava, Principal of the government the First-grade college in Chitradurga and Manjula B K, a homemaker, bagged the first rank in BCom. She is a student of SJM Degree college, Chitradurga. She also has a plan to become an IAS officer. Currently, she is doing MCom at the University of Mysore.

Sindhu P K, the first rank holder in MSc (Physics), proved that poverty can never become an impediment to achieving success. Her father Karibasappa P T works in a grocery store in Davangere. She also wants to become an IAS officer, she said.