Study to revisit traditional medicine to combat Covid-19

With the outbreak of Covid-19, the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), a branch of the Union government, is exploring the role of traditional medicines of princely state of Mysore and Madras in combating Covid-19 like pandemic diseases erupted during 1800-1940.

Due to the upsurge in Covid cases, the Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, has awarded a research project to the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), University Of Mysore (UoM), with the title ‘Historiography of Epidemics, Public Health, and Traditional Medicine in the Princely State of Mysore and Madras 1800-1940’.

Associate Professor D C Nanjunda will carry out the study referring historical documents. The research will aid in understanding the mutual impact of Western medicine on the indigenous medical system.

Nanjunda said, "Traditional medicines have played a role in combating influenzas like plague, cholera and others. In 1918, the influenza virus first appeared in Bengaluru, which was part of the princely state of Mysore. According to government records, the total number of incidents in Mysuru state was 8,83,491, with 1,66,390 deaths. The Bubonic Plague struck Mysuru in 1896, claiming many lives."

The plague resulted in 14,831 attacks and 12,273 deaths. There were 3,346 attacks and 2,665 deaths in Bengaluru city alone. Following that, during Mysore's presidency, cholera claimed the lives of approximately 45,900 people in 1871. From 1898 to 1914, smallpox killed 76,319 people in Mysuru. In princely state of Mysore, approximately 3.2 lakh people died of tuberculosis and other chest-related issues.

However, Indigenous medical practitioners were being pitted against the Western medical system when it comes to dealing with various epidemics. Ayurvedic medicines were widely used to treat Malaria and Plague. There was an argument that Ayurvedic medicine was better suited to Indians than to Britishers. However, the British government attempted to disband India's traditional medical system. Because of surgical issues, the western medicinal system had an advantage over indigenous medicines, Nanjunda told DH.

According to Nanjunda, the interdependence of indigenous medical practices and the western system during the colonial time is an intriguing area of research “During the epidemic outbreak, the indigenous medical system performed admirably. Medical pluralism was also well-liked. The researcher criticised indigenous medical practitioners for their use of the Western medical system in dealing with various epidemics,” Nanjunda added.

The study of public health in colonial India provides important insights into modern medical systems. Even though India is known for Ayurvedic medicine, the concept of the western medical system originated during British Imperial rule. It is critical to research the history of epidemics and public health in princely India to understand the political reality and medical system during the British colonial period, according to Nanjunda.

The study will concentrate on the role of Western medical institutions and the impact of local medical pluralism on the Indian indigenous medical system in dealing with the above-mentioned epidemic outbreaks. The study will also focus on the growth and development of the medical system during the British regime on developing health policies, as well as the people's continued skepticism in accepting it at the time. This research will also look into the effects of improved sanitation on the control of epidemic diseases.