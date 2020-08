A 26-year-old man allegedly took his own life by hanging due to a financial crisis, in the city on Monday.

Dinesh of Vontikoppal has been identified as the deceased. According to the Police, he was running a photocopy shop and was under financial crisis following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The police said Dinesh had taken a loan from moneylenders and was under pressure.

V V Puram Police visited the spot and sent the dead body for postmortem.