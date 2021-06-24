Sugar Town in Mandya turns haven for thefts

A series of thefts have been reported at Sugar Town that was constructed for the labourers of Mysugar Factory. Iron rods and wooden materials used for construction of houses have gone missing in the area.

Sugar Town was once popular among the employees and they were proud to live in the colony. All facilities were provided for the employees of Mysugar factory. The layout was complete with a swimming pool, park, school, hospital, choultry, bank, post office, cooperative societies, clubs and others. There were more than 400 houses in the colony.

After the Mysugar factory turned a sick unit, the employees started leaving the houses which are now in dilapidated conditions. With the factory announcing Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) recently, around 200 employees opted for VRS and have vacated the houses. The layout now has only 30 employees living here. The whole area plunges into darkness without occupants. A few miscreants have made use of the situation and are stealing available materials, it is alleged.

A few houses are in totally dilapidated conditions and are being demolished. The sheets and wooden materials are being stolen. There is an officer and a security personnel to guard the Sugar Town premises, but are not able to avert the robbery. There is no proper police security to the area and it has become difficult for the residents to monitor the movement of suspicious persons, according to sources.

It is alleged that a few living in the quarters are hand in glove with the robbers. A retired employee said that the thefts would not happen without their support.

"Truth will come out if the police conduct an inquiry. The miscreants do not even spare the coconuts. There are more than 400 coconut trees in the area. There is no protection to government property," he complained.

Besides, it has become a haven for illegal activities. Liquor bottles, sachets and plastic materials can be seen disposed of on the premises.

Mysugar president Shivalingegowda said, "We are aware of the thefts and a police complaint has been lodged. Four people have been arrested in connection with the thefts. Ten additional security personnel will be deputed soon", he said.