Sullia MLA appointed chairman of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Committee

The state government has appointed Sullia MLA S Angara as the chairman of the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Development Committee on Saturday.

The name of the MLA was not there in the Committee list announced last week.

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had then stated that a revised order will be issued by making the MLA as the chairman. The members of the Committee are P G S Prasad Balila, Krishna Shetty Kadaba, Prasanna Darbe, S Mohanram Sulli, Vanaja Bhat and Temple EO Ravindra as secretary.