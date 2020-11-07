Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Committee has a new chairman

Sullia MLA appointed chairman of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Committee

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Nov 07 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 23:36 ist
Sullia MLA S Angara. Credit: DH

The state government has appointed Sullia MLA S Angara as the chairman of the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Development Committee on Saturday.

The name of the MLA was not there in the Committee list announced last week.

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had then stated that a revised order will be issued by making the MLA as the chairman. The members of the Committee are P G S Prasad Balila, Krishna Shetty Kadaba, Prasanna Darbe, S Mohanram Sulli, Vanaja Bhat and Temple EO Ravindra as secretary.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kukke Subrahmanya temple
Karnataka
Sullia

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

 