Summer rain continues to lash north, central Karnataka districts

Heavy showers, accompanied by hailstones and intense thunder activity, continued to bring relief from sweltering heat in parts of north Karnataka and central districts on Monday.

Thundershowers, coupled with strong winds, brought down several trees in Talikote, Nalatwad, and parts of the taluk in Vijayapura district.

Evening showers had a cooling effect in Bagalkot city. The city was reeling under sweltering heat, where daily maximum temperatures hovered around 35 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain with the heightened thunder activity disrupted power supply for hours. The sudden showers did not cause any major hardships to residents as they stayed indoors owing to the Covid-induced lockdown.

The Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, Hangal and Laksmeshwar also experienced a brief spell of heavy showers in the evening.

Thundershowers lashed many parts of Vijayanagara district, including Hosapete, Hampi and Kamalapur in the evening. A cow and a buffalo were struck dead by lightning at Punabhaghatta in Arsikere hobli of the district. As many as 18 sheep were killed in a lightning strike near Kanahosahalli in Kudligi

taluk.

Parts of central districts including Nyamati, Santebennur and Mayakonda of Davangere district and Chikkajajur taluk in Chitradurga received a good spell of showers.

Moderate rain accompanied by strong wind lashed Shivamogga and Bhadravathi towards the evening.