Sunday lockdown evokes good response

The complete lockdown on Sunday declared by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19, evoked good response in Mysuru region.

The people of the region comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, extended support to the 36-hour lockdown, by staying at home.

The roads wore a deserted look as vehicles including KSRTC buses and private vehicles stayed off. Except emergency vehicles and the vehicles transporting essentials such as milk, water, newspaper vans, other vehicles did not ply.

Medical shops, hospitals, meat shops and vegetable markets were open but, the footfall was very less compared to normal days. Hotels did not open for the whole day. Saloons, bakeries, textile shops and other commercial establishments had downed their shutters.

In Mysuru city, with the movement of the vehicles restricted, major streets such as D Devaraj Urs, Kalidasa Road, MG Road, Ashoka Road wore a deserted look. Almost all the business establishments remained closed for the day.

In Hassan, the lockdown evoked a good response. Except medical shops, market and meat shops, all other business activities were suspended for the day. The police were deputed at check posts to check the movement of the vehicles.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway, which passes through Hassan remained empty.

In Mandya too, the lockdown was effective and the residents followed the guidelines of the government by staying at home. However, a few people in rural Mandya were seen moving around.

Hardly a few vehicles were seen moving on Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway. The police had erected barricades and was seen inspecting the vehicles moving on the roads.

In Chamarajanagar, the lockdown was very successful. There was no movement of the vehicles in the town.

Despite lockdown, two marriage ceremonies were held on Sunday. While a couple entered into wedlock in Mysuru city, another couple commenced their new journey at Arakalgud in Hassan district.

V Keerthi of Mysuru married B R Smitha of Bengaluru at Yoga Narasimha Swami Temple, here. The couple tied the knot wearing mask.

A hearing and speech impaired couple got married in a simple ceremony at Arakalgud town in Hassan taluk.

Lokesh and Poornima entered into the wedlock at the town. Earlier, the wedding was scheduled for May 4 but, due to outbreak of Covid-19, the ceremony was performed on Sunday.