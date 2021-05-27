Superstitions reign high to ward off Covid-19 in Mysuru

Superstitions reign high to ward off Covid-19 in Mysuru

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 27 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 23:42 ist
A woman offers a pair of fowls at a makeshift temple in Malavalli, Mandya district. Credit: DH photo

While the government is creating awareness on wearing masks and following Covid guidelines to check the spread of the pandemic, a section of the people have sought divine intervention to free them from the virus attack.

As a section of the people conducted special homas on streets to ward off coronavirus in Belagavi, a few villages in Mysuru district has also been following similar rituals believing that tying a ‘Belimullu kayi’ along with a bunch of neem leaves at the entrance keep the virus at bay.Similar rituals like drawing rangoli and lighting a lamp and dhoop and conducting special pujas are being followed at a few villages in the district.

In Chamarajanagar, an idol was installed and named it as ‘Corona Maramma’ and special pujas performed. A few others sacrificed fowls to the idol on Tuesday. It is for the welfare of the people, said a resident. However, lockdown norms were followed with only women performing the rituals. We believe this would free us from the deadly virus, he said.

Similarly, at a few villages in Mandya, the people installed three stones at a junction of three roads, constructed a makeshift temple and sacrificed fowls. Such practices are common in the region during the spread of contagious diseases that claims several lives. They prayed to the god to free them from the diseases.

Residents of Sankenahalli in Halebid, Hassan district too installed a doll and decorated it with turmeric, vermillion and flowers and, offered sheep and fowls.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Superstition
Mysuru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 