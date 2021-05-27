Superstitions reign high to ward off Covid-19 in Mysuru

While the government is creating awareness on wearing masks and following Covid guidelines to check the spread of the pandemic, a section of the people have sought divine intervention to free them from the virus attack.

As a section of the people conducted special homas on streets to ward off coronavirus in Belagavi, a few villages in Mysuru district has also been following similar rituals believing that tying a ‘Belimullu kayi’ along with a bunch of neem leaves at the entrance keep the virus at bay.Similar rituals like drawing rangoli and lighting a lamp and dhoop and conducting special pujas are being followed at a few villages in the district.

In Chamarajanagar, an idol was installed and named it as ‘Corona Maramma’ and special pujas performed. A few others sacrificed fowls to the idol on Tuesday. It is for the welfare of the people, said a resident. However, lockdown norms were followed with only women performing the rituals. We believe this would free us from the deadly virus, he said.

Similarly, at a few villages in Mandya, the people installed three stones at a junction of three roads, constructed a makeshift temple and sacrificed fowls. Such practices are common in the region during the spread of contagious diseases that claims several lives. They prayed to the god to free them from the diseases.

Residents of Sankenahalli in Halebid, Hassan district too installed a doll and decorated it with turmeric, vermillion and flowers and, offered sheep and fowls.