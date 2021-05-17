Supply medical kits to patients under home isolation: MLA

MLA L Nagendra directed the officials concerned to deliver the medication kits to Covid-19 patients, under home isolation, at their respective house.

He chaired a meeting of the Chamaraja Assembly Constituency Task Force on Covid, at the Mysuru City Corporation Hall here, on Monday. He said, "Sanitising and fogging should be done on a war footing, especially in slum areas, under all wards, to check the spread of diseases, including Covid.

He availed the information on Covid patients, those under home isolation, those admitted to hospitals and those in intensive care centre (ICU) under his Chamaraja segment.

As on Monday, there were 2,041 infected persons, including 1,011 under home isolation, and 923 in various Covid Care Centres and hospitals under Chamaraja Assembly segment. A total of 89,903 persons have been administered Covid vaccination. A Covid Mitra Centre has been started at Panchakarma Ayurveda Hospital. Those with symptoms are advised, provided medication and referred for hospitalisation, the officials said.

The MLA said that there are 104 small hospitals, under his constituency, which are not members of Mysore Association of Hospitals and Nursing Homes (MAHAN). “Even though such small hospitals do not have adequate facilities, they admit Covid patients and treat them. Due to lack of equipment and facilities, the patients’ health deteriorates. Thus, the rate of death is increasing. As these hospitals are not registered, they do not get oxygen, ventilator and Remdesivir,” he pointed out.

He said, "The district health officer should issue notices to such hospitals, barring them from treating Covid patients. Otherwise, they should be empanelled and provided all facilities and medicines, to treat Covid patients.”

“Only a few students of a few postgraduate departments of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC & RI) have been deputed for 21 days, in the Red Zone ward of the Trauma Care Centre of the college, on the premises of Princess Krishnarajammani Tuberculosis (PKTB) Sanitorium on KRS Road. This small section of the students are under stress, as they cannot concentrate on studies. The remaining students are deputed only for entry of swab collection for Covid tests. The students of all departments must be given equal responsibilities and work,” the MLA said.

Health Officer of Mysuru City Corporation Dr D G Nagaraju, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Dean of MMC & RI Dr C P Nanjaraj and District Health Officer Dr T Amarnath were present.