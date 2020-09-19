Suraj Revanna enters politics

Suraj Revanna enters politics

Suraj Revanna

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Hassan,
  • Sep 19 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 22:06 ist

Dr Suraj Revanna, son of MLA H D Revanna, has been elected as director of Hassan District Cooperative Central Bank (HDCC), unanimously, on Saturday. With this, another family member of former prime minister, also JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, entered politics officially. Dr Suraj had filed nomination paper from Holenarasipur taluk Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. As no other candidate filed the papers, he was declared as the director.

Suraj’s father H D Revanna is Holenarasipur MLA, his mother Bhavani Revanna is Hassan Zilla Panchayat member, his brother Prajwal Revanna is Hassan MP. Suraj had actively campaigned for the elections of his family members.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Suraj Revanna
politics

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

 