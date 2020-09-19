Suraj Revanna enters politics

Dr Suraj Revanna, son of MLA H D Revanna, has been elected as director of Hassan District Cooperative Central Bank (HDCC), unanimously, on Saturday. With this, another family member of former prime minister, also JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, entered politics officially. Dr Suraj had filed nomination paper from Holenarasipur taluk Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. As no other candidate filed the papers, he was declared as the director.

Suraj’s father H D Revanna is Holenarasipur MLA, his mother Bhavani Revanna is Hassan Zilla Panchayat member, his brother Prajwal Revanna is Hassan MP. Suraj had actively campaigned for the elections of his family members.