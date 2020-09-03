Surge in Animal Adoption scheme; zoo earns Rs 3.48 cr

There is a spurt in the ‘Adoption of animals’ scheme, a popular programme of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, with people coming forward, adopting animals of their preference, contributing towards the feeding of the animal, for a period of one year.

The scheme that was launched in the year 2001, has gained popularity over the recent years, with the zoo earning Rs 3,48,04,918 since April 1, till date. In all, 607 people have adopted 820 animals.

It may be mentioned that the zoo earned Rs 50,34,000 in the year 2019-20. In all, 401 people had adopted 491 animals.

Interestingly, adoption of animals surged during the Covid crisis, revealing the love of the people, for protecting the animals, and contributing towards their maintenance at the historical zoo, which is totally dependent on visitors for its finances.

Speaking to DH, Ajit Kulkarni, Executive Director, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, said, “Adoption of animals has increased in the last three months and has collected the highest revenue through the adoption scheme.”

Kulkarni explained that District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar helped in mobilising the funds for the zoo, due to his personal interest and love for animals. “It was of great help during Covid times, for the maintenance of animals, as the zoo depends on the entrance fee to maintain the gardens and also to pay wages. He donated Rs 3.2 crore from his Foundation and also mobilised funds from his supporters in Bengaluru and other ministers,” he said.

It has to be noted that the minister adopted a female elephant, Chamundi, for a period of one year, by paying Rs 1.75 lakh recently. He also had paid Rs 25,000 to feed tigers, at the zoo. The zoo has 152 species of birds and houses more than 1,450 specimens belonging to 168 species, representing more than 30 countries.

The animal adoption scheme gained popularity after cricketing legends Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni adopted animals and contributed for the scheme. Popular Kannada actors Darshan, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar have also adopted the animals at the Mysuru Zoo, inspiring many.

The adoption scheme started in 2001, with seven people adopting eight animals, earning an income of Rs 38,633. Over 20 years, it received good response from patrons, and the earning crossed Rs 3 crore in 2020-21.

The adoption charges ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh. The animals are categorised into three groups as per the adoption charges. Those adopting animals paying fee of Rs 20,000 and more will get complimentary pass to visit the zoo, and their names will be mentioned on the zoo website.