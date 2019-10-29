Surya seeks nod for suburban rail

Bangalore South MP Tejaswi Surya called on Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and submitted a memorandum seeking approval for the Bangalore Suburban Rail project in New Delhi on Monday.

Surya said, “Both have responded positively and said the issue will come up for discussion in a meeting to be held on Wednesday.”

“This project is one of the solutions to Bengaluru’s increasing traffic and the city has been waiting for a suburban network for more than 30 years,” he said in a statement.